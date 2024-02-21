US Dollar struggled on Wednesday following FOMC minutes, eyes of S&P PMIs figures from February

Share:

The DXY index trades below 104.00 in Wednesday's session after the release of January's FOMC meeting minutes.

Several FOMC members believe interest rates may have hit their peak.

Officials express concerns over challenges in meeting inflation goals.

The Fed's intention to keep rates untouched may fuel further gains for the US Dollar.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) experienced a slight setback, resting at 104.00 in Wednesday’s session with the Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes falling to trigger movements on the Greenback.

The US economy, backed by robust data, shows resilience, reflected in the strength of the Greenback in 2024. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains a hawkish stance, dismissive of near-term rate cuts and keen on keeping rates at restrictive levels. The market aligns progressively with this view, reinforcing expectations of a delayed easing cycle.



Daily digest market movers: The US Dollar continues flat after FOMC minutes

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes revealed that some members see the possibility that interest rates have reached their maximum, suggesting a cautious approach moving forward.

Concerns were raised by officials about the difficulties in achieving the inflation targets, highlighting uncertainties in the economic landscape.

The economic forecast is now considered more optimistic than previously thought in December, as per the views of certain policymakers.

As for now, the CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 20% chance of a rate cut at the next meeting in March and also remains low for May, reflecting the market sentiment leaning toward the Fed's intent to hold rates steady at restrictive levels.

Markets are now pushing the start of the interest rate easing to June.

On Thursday, markets will closely look at weekly Initial Jobless Claims and preliminary February S&P PMIs from the US.

Technical analysis: DXY bulls stand weak and must recover the 100-day SMA



The indicators on the daily chart reflect a balance between buying and selling pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in positive territory, but its negative slope suggests that buying momentum is losing steam. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), with its decreasing green bars, implies that any bullish momentum is weakening and could potentially flip into a bearish bias.

Furthermore, the positioning of the index compared with its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) provides an interesting perspective. Despite the bearish pressure, bulls have managed to keep the DXY above the 20-day and 200-day SMAs. This suggests that buyers continue to wield some strength in the broader time horizon.

However, the Dollar Index being below the 100-day SMA may hint at intermediate barriers for bullish movements. Hence, while the broader trend might still be inclined toward buyers, the short-term outlook presents a battle for control between bulls and bears.