US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Keeps the recovery in place. Targets the 98.50 region.

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The recovery in DXY remains well and sound above the 98.00 mark.
  • Immediately above aligns the monthly peaks in the mid-98.00s.

The index is now flirting with the 55-day SMA in the 98.20/30 band, extending at the same time the positive streak for the fifth session.

Further upside impetus should now target monthly tops in the 98.50 region. A sustainable break of this hurdle should pave the way for a move to the 99.00 hurdle and potentially beyond.

In the meantime, as long as the 200-day SMA at 97.58 holds the downside, the constructive outlook on the buck remains unchanged.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.3
Today Daily Change 14
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 98.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.91
Daily SMA50 98.24
Daily SMA100 98.08
Daily SMA200 97.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.31
Previous Daily Low 97.82
Previous Weekly High 98.31
Previous Weekly Low 97.68
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.12
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

