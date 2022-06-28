- US Dollar Index fades bounce off eight-day low amid market’s indecision.
- Lack of catalysts challenge the previous rebound backed by firmer US statistics, risk-off mood.
- US CB Consumer Confidence for June, qualitative factors to determine moves ahead of Wednesday’s ECB Forum.
US Dollar Index (DXY) pokes the 104.00 hurdle as buyers struggle to extend the previous day’s rebound from over a week’s low during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies remains indecisive after a two-day downtrend, keeping the fortnight-old downward trajectory after refreshing the yearly top.
The DXY began the week on a back foot as market sentiment improved after Friday’s downbeat US data joined economic fears and softer inflation expectations to favor hopes of no major hawkish surprise from the Fed. However, mixed US data and risk-aversion recalled the greenback buyers during the late North American session on Monday.
US Durable Goods Orders rose to 0.7% in May, versus 0.1% expected and 0.4% prior. That said, the widely tracked Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft also cross 0.3% market forecasts and previous readings to increase by 0.5% during the stated month. Further, the US Pending Home Sales also surprised the USD bulls with 0.7% MoM figures for May versus -3.7% expected and -4.0% prior. The YoY figures, however, came in negative to -13.6% versus -9.8% prior. Further, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for June dropped to the lowest level since May 2020, to -17.7 versus -3.1 forecasts and -7.3 prior.
On a different page, Russia rejects default on paying external debt by saying Euroclear not accepting Russia’s euro bond transaction 'is not our problem'. “Russian gold and forex reserves are blocked unlawfully. Russia made a payment on euro bond coupons in May,” adds Kremlin in a statement.
Recently, global rating agency Moody’s mentioned that Russia's failure to make its coupon payment resulted in a default. Additionally, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also crossed wires, via Reuters, while saying, “Any attempt by a NATO nation to encroach upon Crimea constitutes a declaration of war against Russia and may trigger the outbreak of world war III.”
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed in the red, after an upbeat start, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields gained nearly seven basis points (bps) to end Monday at around 3.20%. That said, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.16% intraday gains by the press time.
Looking forward, risk catalysts are likely to direct the immediate DXY moves ahead of the US CB Consumer Confidence for June, prior 106.4. Also important will be multiple Fed speakers who are up for public appearances. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s ECB Forum as the key central bankers are scheduled to debate the monetary policies.
Read: Conference Board Consumer Confidence June Preview: Watch what we do, not what we say
Technical Analysis
Unless crossing a fortnight-old resistance line, around 104.30 by the press time, DXY remains pressured towards the 50-DMA level surrounding 103.15
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|104.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.5
|Daily SMA50
|103.04
|Daily SMA100
|100.51
|Daily SMA200
|97.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.51
|Previous Daily Low
|103.95
|Previous Weekly High
|104.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.86
|Previous Monthly High
|105.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 amid cautious markets
AUD/USD is easing towards 0.6900, fading a renewed uptick amid a cautious market mood. The US dollar is attempting a bounce, as investors rethink the impact of aggressive Fed rate hikes on growth. A dip in the Australian business confidence survey also weighs on the AUD.
USD/JPY drops towards 135.00 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY is heading south to test 135.00, having failed to sustain above 135.50. The pair is falling in tandem with the US Treasury yields while the return of risk-off flows underpins the USD bounce. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold bounces off $1,820 support zone, focus on US data, Fed’s Powell
Gold Price consolidates recent losses at around $1,825.00 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal takes clues from the market’s cautious optimism ahead of the key US consumer sentiment numbers and the much-awaited central bankers’ debate at the ECB forum.
ApeCoin price edges near a critical level, is the uptrend genuine?
ApeCoin price shows compression of two Simple Moving Averages as price consolidates. APE price shows bullish re-entrance on the Volume Profile pattern, but traders should steer away from being early buyers. Invalidation of the bear trend remains at $6.15.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!