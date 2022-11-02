US Dollar Index remains depressed near 111.50 amid indecision over Fed’s December move

- US Dollar Index justifies Tuesday’s “hanging man” candlestick to print mild losses ahead of the key FOMC.
- Market’s fears surrounding Fed’s easy rate hikes from December contrasts with hopes of firmer DXY.
- Recent US data raised expectations of hawkish Fed verdict even as 75 bps rate hike is priced-in.
- US ADP Employment Change, risk catalysts are also important for near-term directions.
US Dollar Index (DXY) renews its intraday low around 111.40, mildly offered while extending the previous day’s losses, as traders brace for the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on early Wednesday. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies also traces the recently softer US Treasury yields ahead of the key Fed announcements.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain depressed at around 4.03%, following an upbeat start to November.
The reason for the benchmark bond’s latest strength could be linked to the market’s fears of easy rate hike signals as the 75 basis points (bps) of a lift to the interest rate is already priced in. Even so, the firmer US data keeps the DXY bulls hopeful.
On Tuesday, the US JOLTS Job Openings increased to 10.717M in September versus the 10.0M forecast and upwardly revised 10.28M previous readings. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.2 in October versus 50.0 market forecasts and 50.9 prior. On the same line, final readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for October rose past 49.9 initial forecasts to 50.4 but stayed below 52.0 readings for the previous month.
It should be noted that the latest Reuters poll for the DXY sounds bullish and challenge the US dollar bears, suggesting a mixed play and the market’s indecision of late. The dollar's retreat in foreign exchange markets is temporary, according to a Reuters poll of currency strategists, who said the greenback still had enough strength left to reclaim or surpass its recent highs and resume its relentless rise.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures remains indecisive even as Wall Street closed in the red.
Looking forward, the DXY bulls shouldn’t be too excited amid the history of the Fed to disappoint the greenback buyers. Also likely to weigh on the greenback could be the hopes that the Fed policymakers will signal a slower rate increase from December. Even so, the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference will be crucial to watch for clear direction.
Also read: Fed November Preview: Is it time for a dovish signal?
Technical analysis
US Dollar Index buyers need to cross the previous day’s top surrounding 111.80 to overcome the bearish bias backed by the “hanging man” candlestick.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|111.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.02
|Daily SMA50
|111.09
|Daily SMA100
|108.71
|Daily SMA200
|104.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.78
|Previous Daily Low
|110.71
|Previous Weekly High
|112.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.54
|Previous Monthly High
|113.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-Fed anxiety around 0.6400 ahead of US ADP
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6400 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key FOMC meeting on early Wednesday. The mixed concerns surrounding China and the US and fresh US dollar selling also challenge the pair amid a sluggish Asian session.
USD/JPY remains heavy below 147.50 as USD drops with yields ahead of Fed
USD/JPY stands on slippery grounds below 147.50 even as the BOJ meeting minutes defend the easy money policy early Wednesday. The pair remains weighed down by the renewed US dollar weakness amid falling Treasury yields, as traders prepare for the Fed verdict.
Gold remains easy around $1,650, falling wedge, Fed in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,648, mildly offered, after witnessing an upbeat start to the week, as traders await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict on Wednesday.
Decentraland: A 20% rally for is possible
Decentraland price could rally once more to challenge newly established shorts. Decentraland price could be setting up for a countertrend rally targeting the September highs. Last month, the Ethereum-based gaming token witnessed a 23% rally, printing a last-minute October high at $0.73.
US and Europe diverge ahead of Fed meeting
US stocks fail to follow European lead, with commodity stocks helping to drive gains for the FTSE 100. “US stocks are underperforming their European counterparts today, with the recent recovery phase starting to ease after a resoundingly positive October."