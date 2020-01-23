US Dollar Index regains some ground near 97.50

- DXY looks stabilized in the mid-97.00s.
- Economic growth fears keep weighing on sentiment.
- Initial Claims, EIA report, Kansas City index, all coming up next.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), is trading slightly in the positive territory in the 97.60/55 band on Thursday.
US Dollar Index looks to risk trends
The index is posting some gains after three consecutive daily pullbacks and following the rejection from Friday’s new YTD highs just above 97.70, where sits the key 200-day SMA.
In the meantime, price action in the dollar continues to follow the developments from the recent outbreak in China of the Whuan coronavirus and the impact on the global economic growth. In this regard, the World Health Organization (WHO) could declare the virus as a global health emergency later today.
Later in the day, the US calendar looks quite light as usual weekly Claims are due seconded by the manufacturing gauge from the Kansas City Fed and the EIA’s report on US crude supplies. Additionally, the ECB will hold its first monetary policy meeting of the year followed by the usual Q&A session by President Lagarde.
What to look for around USD
DXY keeps the weekly rangebound theme unchanged for the time being, and still targets the key 200-day SMA in the 97.70 zone. In the meantime, news from the Chinese coronavirus and uncertainty regarding the US-China ‘Phase 2’ deal underpin bouts of risk aversion and maintain the buck under some pressure. On another scenario, the index should regain the constructive view above the 200-day SMA, always supported by the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance from the Fed (confirmed once again at the latest FOMC minutes) vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.06% at 97.56 and a breakout of 97.71 (200-day SMA) would aim for 97.73 (2020 high Jan.20) and finally 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop). On the other hand, the next support lines up at 97.09 (weekly low Jan.16) followed by 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31) and finally 96.04 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sidelined in a narrow range ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias ahead of the all-important European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision. The spot has been largely restricted to a narrow range of 1.1120-1.1070 since Jan. 17. ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged and announce the start of the strategy review.
GBP/USD snaps three-day winning streak despite UK PM Johnson’s Brexit victory
GBP/USD holds the lower ground near 1.3125 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair snaps the three-day winning streak, ignoring the UK PM Johnson’s ability to end the years of Brexit deadlock by winning support for his Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).
ECB Preview: Glass half green or a Lagarde drag on EUR/USD? Three scenarios
A dose of green hope just after Blue Monday? The holiday season is already far behind – but the old continent could be enjoying two positive green developments. Nevertheless, it is still an open question if Christine Lagarde will focus on these positives or rather paint a gloomy picture.
WTI hits 7-week low, potential bull RSI divergence on 1H
WTI oil fell to $55.68 soon before press time, the lowest level since Dec. 3, having declined by 3.73% on Wednesday. The black gold has found acceptance below $56.60, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (one of the golden ratio) of the rally from $51.03 to $65.62.
USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.60
USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.60 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.