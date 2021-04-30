US Dollar Index pushes higher and targets 91.00

- DXY keeps the daily advance well in place near 91.00.
- US yields appear side-lined around the 1.65% area.
- US Core PCE rose 1.8% YoY, headline PCE up 2.3% YoY.
The greenback stays bid and flirts with the key hurdle at the 91.00 area when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index bid on data, month-end flows
The buying pressure remains well and sound around the dollar in the second half of the week, so far motivating the index to close the week in the positive territory for the first time after three pullbacks in a row.
Month-end flows and the offered bias in the risk complex continue to sustain the move higher in the buck, helped at the same time by the rebound in US yields.
Indeed, the recent bounce off lows in yields of the US 10-year lent support to the move higher in the dollar and put further distance from 2-month lows recorded on Thursday. Indeed, yields appreciated to the 1.70% vicinity after bottoming out around 1.53% during last week. Currently, yields remain within the consolidative theme around the 1.65% region.
In the US docket, the core PCE rose in line with forecasts 1.8% on a year to March, while headline PCE gained 2.3% from a year earlier. Further data releases saw the Personal Income expanding 21.1% MoM in March and Personal Spending gaining 4.2% on a monthly basis.
Later in the session, the Chicago PMI is due followed by the final print of the Consumer Sentiment gauged by the U-Mich index.
What to look for around USD
The April pullback in the dollar remains well and sound despite the ongoing rebound from 2-month lows in the 90.40 region. The move lower in the buck follows the broad-based retracement in US yields and the loss of enthusiasm on the US reflation/vaccine trade. Also weighing on the dollar emerges the mega-accommodative stance from the Fed (until “substantial further progress” in inflation and employment is made), and rising optimism on a strong global economic recovery, all morphing into a solid source of support for the riskier assets and a most likely driver of probable weakness in the dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Final April Consumer Sentiment.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families worth nearly $4 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.24% at 90.84 and a breakout of 91.42 (high Apr.21) would open the door to 91.66 (50-day SMA) and finally 91.97 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 90.42 (monthly low Apr.29) followed by 89.68 (monthly low Feb.25) and then 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Personal Income jumped 21.1%, marginally above expectations while Core PCE is up 1.8% YoY as expected.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses.
Ripple cracks key barrier for a massive upswing toward $2
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout without any news behind it after trading sideways for the last four days. The coin behind Ripple touched $1.597 and is aiming for a price target of $2 in the longer term.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.