US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rising odds for a move to 98.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY accelerates the downside on Wednesday and drops below 99.00.
  • The door is now open for a potential move to the 200-day SMA.

DXY is losing the grip further on Wednesday, extending the decline for the second consecutive session after being rejected from the 100.00 mark at the beginning of the week.

Sellers now look to have regained the upper hand and therefore the door is open to further weakness in the dollar in the near-term.

That said, there is increasing bets for a deeper pullback to the 200-day SMA in the mid-98.00s in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.79
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.71
Daily SMA50 100
Daily SMA100 99
Daily SMA200 98.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.78
Previous Daily Low 98.9
Previous Weekly High 100.47
Previous Weekly Low 99
Previous Monthly High 100.93
Previous Monthly Low 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

