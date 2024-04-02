US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Range bound price waits for directional clarity

- A long-term technical analysis of the Dollar Index suggests a sideways trend.
- This is likely to continue until a decisive break above or below the range.
- The index is currently meeting resistance from the 100-week Simple Moving Average.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the strength of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of trade-weighted competitors, is in a long-term sideways trend which has lasted for between six months and a year.
US Dollar Index: Weekly chart
Within its range-locked consolidation, it is currently meeting resistance after rising up to the 100-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.71.
There is a possibility it could retreat from this substantial barrier. The 50-week SMA sits not far below at around 103.62 and could provide support.
Prior to the formation of the range the Dollar index’s outlook was more bearish. The index reversed sharply at the September 2022 highs and tumbled. The sharpness and depth of the decline suggested the possibility of a major reversal in the trend, however, DXY found support first at 100.00 and then in the 99.00s before reversing and making a recovery.
Since the index found a floor in 2023 it has been oscillating between the aforementioned lows and a top at roughly 107.00.
It would require a decisive break below 99.56 – the July 2023 lows – to indicate bears were back in the driving seat. Such a move would change the trend to bearish and suggest even lower lows were on the horizon.
Alternatively, a decisive break back above 107.00 would tone the chart more bullishly, and suggest a climb back up to the 114.78 high of 2022.
"Decisive" would mean a weekly candle that broke and closed well away from the range high or low, or three consecutive bearish/bullish weeks that ended well away from the range high or low.
Until either materializes, price is seen continuing its sideways trending pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to extend its rebound
The upside momentum in the risk-linked universe lent extra legs to AUD/USD on Wednesday, lifting it well past the 0.6500 zone and above the critical 200-day SMA. The move now opens the door to extra advances in the very near term.
EUR/USD climbed to multi-day highs past 1.0800
Further losses in the US Dollar sponsored the second straight session of gains in EUR/USD on Wednesday, this time largely surpassing 1.0800 the figure and poking with the key 200-day SMA.
Gold approaches $2,300 amid broad USD weakness
Gold reversed its direction and rose above $2,280 after correcting lower toward $2,260 in the European session. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar provide a boost to XAU/USD despite rising US T-bond yields.
Kucoin's BTC, ETH, and USDT reserves dip after charges from US DoJ and CFTC
Crypto exchange Kucoin's latest reserve certificates, dated March 31, show a significant decline in its reserves of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether USD (USDT).
Is a struggling service sector a sign of progress?
A cooling in service-sector activity was on display in the March ISM Services report. The prices paid index dropped to a four-year low and the employment index stood in contraction territory for the third time in four months.