US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the downside is located 91.92/80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains entrenched into the negative territory below 93.00.
  • The 91.92/80 band emerges as the next key target for bears.

The sell-off in DXY has reached levels last seen in May 2018 in the sub-93.00 zone at the end of the week, leaving the negative stance on the dollar intact in the near-term.

In fact, further downside is increasingly likely in the current context. There is scope for the index to skip back to the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 91.92 ahead of the May 2018 low at 91.80

The negative outlook on the dollar is expected to remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA, today at 98.02.

DXY weekly chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.91
Today Daily Change 48
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 92.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 95.53
Daily SMA50 96.71
Daily SMA100 98.33
Daily SMA200 98.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.68
Previous Daily Low 92.93
Previous Weekly High 96.18
Previous Weekly Low 94.32
Previous Monthly High 98.24
Previous Monthly Low 95.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

