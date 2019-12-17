US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY off December lows and (almost) out of the woods

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is showing signs of bullish interest, but bulls need to overcome the 97.25/55 resistances.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 97.25 resistance.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is hovering below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while holding above the 97.00 handle for the third consecutive day. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY bulls are pressuring the 97.25 resistance as they want to resume the main bull trend. If the market break above the 97.25 level and the 50 SMA, the next resistance is seen at 97.55 and 97.85 level near the 200 SMA. Conversely, a daily close below 96.70 could be seen as a bearish confirmation for further declines towards 96.50 and 96.25.
   

Additional key level

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.2
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 97.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.78
Daily SMA50 97.89
Daily SMA100 98.14
Daily SMA200 97.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.14
Previous Daily Low 96.93
Previous Weekly High 97.72
Previous Weekly Low 96.72
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.94
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.36

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band. 

Gold News

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures