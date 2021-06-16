US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY looks set for a bumpy road to 91.00 on FOMC day

- DXY stays near monthly top, picks up bids of late.
- Five-week-old resistance line probes bulls inside monthly rising channel.
- Weekly ascending trend line adds to the bullish bias despite sluggish MACD signals.
US dollar index (DXY) keeps the previous day’s recovery moves in a choppy range around 90.50-60, recently up 0.03% to an intraday high of 90.56, amid Wednesday’s Asian session.
Although a descending trend line from May 07 joins subdued MACD to test the greenback bulls, short-term rising support line and upward sloping trend channel favor DXY optimists.
That said, the stated resistance line around 90.61 offers an intermediate stop during the run-up targeting the channel’s upper line close to 90.75. Also acting as a nearby hurdle is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of May’s downside near 90.70.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s successful rise past-90.75 will run for the 91.00 round figure before challenging the previous month’s high of 91.43.
Meanwhile, pullback moves will be challenged by 90.48 support confluence including the adjacent support line from June 11 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
In a case where the quote drops below 90.48, the 90.00 psychological magnet and the aforementioned channel’s support line near 89.90 will be the key to watch.
Overall, the pre-Fed trading lull could keep the US dollar index directed to the north. However, Jerome Powell & Company is known for surprises and could disappoint bulls. Hence, DXY traders should remain cautious heading into the key event of the week.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
DXY four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|90.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.09
|Daily SMA50
|90.68
|Daily SMA100
|91.05
|Daily SMA200
|91.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.67
|Previous Daily Low
|90.35
|Previous Weekly High
|90.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.84
|Previous Monthly High
|91.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback fades below previous support, 200-SMA
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, receding taking rounds to 1.2120-25, amid a sluggish Asian session trading on Wednesday. Sellers to keep reins as unless prices cross three-week-old resistance line. Easing bullish bias of MACD adds to the downside signals.
GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080
The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. Momentum oscillator hints at downside momentum.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback fades below previous support, 200-SMA
EUR/USD remains on the back foot, receding taking rounds to 1.2120-25, amid a sluggish Asian session trading on Wednesday. Sellers to keep reins as unless prices cross three-week-old resistance line. Easing bullish bias of MACD adds to the downside signals.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar
The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision.