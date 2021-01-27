US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00

- DXY picks up bids following its bounce off two-week-old support line, 21-day SMA.
- 12-week-old resistance line, 50-day SMA guard immediate upside.
- RSI conditions suggest continuation of sideways moves.
- Fed expected to unveil dovish halt during the first FOMC of 2021.
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day. Though, 21-day SMA and a short-term ascending support line restricted further declines.
Although the latest bounce off key support confluence, coupled with the normal RSI line, favor the extension of the corrective pullback, the key resistance line and 50-day SMA challenge the DXY bulls.
As a result, the quote’s current upside momentum eyeing the stated resistance line, at 90.54 now, may fade if fail to cross the 50-day SMA level of 90.65.
On the contrary, the fresh downside will have to break below the 90.13 support confluence and 90.00 round-figure to recall the US dollar bears.
While RSI seems to be failing to provide any clear direction, DXY moves are likely to take clues from today’s US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Should the Fed announce a dovish halt, as expected, the quote is likely to break the key support while an upbeat statement from the US central bank, if any, needs validation from stimulus and vaccine headlines to please the bulls.
Read: Fed Preview: Fearing market froth or boosting Biden's stimulus? Three scenarios
DXY daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|90.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.13
|Daily SMA50
|90.68
|Daily SMA100
|92.02
|Daily SMA200
|94.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.61
|Previous Daily Low
|90.12
|Previous Weekly High
|90.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.05
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases back below 0.7750 despite upbeat Aussie CPI
AUD/USD trades back under 0.7750, retreating from daily highs of 0.7764, reached after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter inflation figures. Pre-Fed caution appears to cap the upside in the aussie.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-month tops as USD bounces
GBP/USD extends retreat from multi-month tops of 1.3752, as the US dollar recovers ground amid tepid market mood in the lead up to the FOMC decision. Upbeat UK jobs data and covid numbers continue to back the pound.
Gold in stasis, impending death cross may be a bear trap
The US dollar weakness fails to lift gold. Gold lacks clear directional bias despite an improved risk appetite and weakness in the US dollar. The yellow metal's daily chart shows key averages are set to chart a bearish crossover.
Top 3 DeFi Price Prediction Synthetix, Aave, Uniswap: DeFi market continues to outperform the rest
Despite Ethereum hitting a new all-time high at $1,481 on January 25, the digital asset suffered a mild pullback. However, DeFi projects didn’t and most of them are up by more than 10% in the past 24 hours, outperforming the leader, ETH.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.