US Dollar Index looks for direction around 96.70, risk-on improves

- DXY comes under pressure below the 97.00 yardstick.
- The appetite for riskier assets improves a tad on Tuesday.
- ISM Manufacturing, Final Manufacturing PMI next of note later.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), struggles for direction in the 96.70 zone following some mild improvement in the risk complex.
US Dollar Index keeps looking to geopolitics
The index remains vigilant on the events coming from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, although the recent talks between officials from both parties appear to have opened the door to a negotiated solution in the near term.
In the meantime, US yields have reversed the recent downside and now attempt a tepid recovery across the curve, always underpinned by the shift in investors’ appetite for riskier assets.
Other than geopolitics, market participants will be closely following the results from the US manufacturing sector, where the ISM gauge will take centre stage seconded in relevance by the final print from Markit.
What to look for around USD
In the broader scenario, the war-led risk aversion continues to bolster the dollar and keeps the index well bid on the back of the deterioration of the geopolitical arena. The constructive view in the buck remains underpinned by the current elevated inflation narrative and the probability of a more aggressive start of the Fed’s normalization of its monetary conditions. In the longer run, recent hawkish messages from the BoE and the ECB carry the potential to undermine the expected move higher in the dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Final Markit Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing PMI (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP report, Powell’s testimony, Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing, Factory Orders, Powell’s testimony (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict under the Biden administration.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.01% at 96.73 and a break above 97.73 (2022 high Feb.24) would open the door to 97.80 (high Jun.30 2020) and finally 98.00 (round level). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 96.03 (55-day SMA) followed by 95.67 (weekly low Feb.16) and then 95.17 (weekly low Feb.10).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 amid Ukraine crisis, busy docket
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, as the US dollar remains strongly bid amid a return of risk-off flows after the Russia-Ukraine peace talks end with no progress. The US Treasury yields advance as firmer US inflation expectations. Russia-Ukraine updates, German inflation and US ISM PMI eyed.
GBP/USD defends 1.3400 despite USD rebound, risk-off mood
GBP/USD is defending 1.3400, having paused its rebound from two-month lows. Cable consolidates amid a cautious market mood and broad US dollar rebound, absorbing the latest Russia-Ukraine developments. UK/US PMIs awaited.
Gold stays easy near $1,900 with eyes on Ukraine
Gold begins March with mild losses after the biggest monthly jump since May. Markets await key trigger on Ukraine-Russia standoff after peace talks ended without any conclusion. Yields favor USD but Biden’s SOTU, Powell’s Testimony and US NFP will be a crucial catalyst.
Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request.
Russian invasion tests central bankers this week
The first week of March will be another busy one for investors. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock the financial markets with currencies and equities extending their losses.