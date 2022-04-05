US Dollar Index inches towards 100.00 on hawkish stance from Fed officials, yields recapture 2.5%

- The DXY has established above 99.00 and is eyeing 100.00 amid hawkish Fed officials.
- Fed Governor Lael Brainard has cleared that the Fed will start reducing the balance sheet size soon.
- An outperformance of US Services PMI has infused fresh blood into the DXY.
The US dollar index (DXY) has finally turned imbalance after consolidating in a range of 97.68-99.42 over one month. The strength of the asset amid an aggressive hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers has supported the DXY to establish above 99.00 and has also exposed it to kiss the psychological figure of 100.00.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard’s speech
The hawkish remarks from Fed Governor Lael Brainard have injected an adrenaline rush into the DXY. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) member from her speech has cleared that the Fed is going to transfer the burden of soaring inflation and therefore investors should brace for an aggressive interest rate hike in May. Adding to that, the FOMC member has stated that the Fed is “inclined to announce a stronger action if the parameters of inflation and its expectations indicate that such action is highly required.” Also, the Fed will start reducing its balance sheet size at a rapid pace to corner the sheer inflation.
US ISM Services PMI
US Institute for Supply Management (ISM) has unfolded the Services Purchase Managers Index (PMI) on Tuesday and has displayed an outperformance from the US economy against the estimates. The US ISM Services PMI landed at 58.3, higher than the preliminary estimate of 58.3 and prior print of 56.5, which has infused fresh blood into the mighty DXY.
10-year US Treasury yields cross 2.5%
The hawkish stance on May’s monetary policy by Fed Governor Lael Brainard has raised the odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike significantly. This has fueled the 10-year US Treasury yields, which have recaptured 2.55%.
Going forward, the Fed will release the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, which will unfold the mindset of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues behind featuring a 25 (bps) interest rate hike in March.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|98.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.6
|Daily SMA50
|97.32
|Daily SMA100
|96.67
|Daily SMA200
|94.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.09
|Previous Daily Low
|98.52
|Previous Weekly High
|99.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.68
|Previous Monthly High
|99.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|99.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|99.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD retreats from a fresh 2022 high of 0.7660
The aussie rallied on RBA’s shift to a more aggressive stance and firmer gold prices. The pair trimmed gains in the US afternoon, as soaring government bond yields boosted the greenback.
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.0900 level
The EUR/USD pair is among the worst performers, trading at its lowest since mid-March. Escalating tension in Eastern Europe and central banks’ aggressiveness boosted the dollar’s demand.
Gold: An aggressive Fed undermined demand
Concerns related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and soaring inflation undermine the market’s mood. XAUUSD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term and could extend its decline once below 1,915.40.
Bitcoin may not hit the $51,000 target amidst smart money influence
Bitcoin price has been coiling into a Wave 4 triangle pattern all year. There is a chance the D wave of the triangle is now complete.
FOMC March Minutes Preview: Will dollar rally pick up steam? Premium
FOMC will release the minutes of the March policy meeting on April 6. US Dollar Index stays within a touching distance of multi-year highs.