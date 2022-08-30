- The index regains downside traction and approaches 108.40.
- The dollar appears offered following Monday’s daily decline.
- CB’s Consumer Confidence, housing data, Fedspeak next on tap.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, retreats modestly in the lower end of the range near 108.40 on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index looks to data, Fedspeak
The index adds to the pessimistic start of the week and revisits the 108.50/40 band on the back of further improvement in the sentiment surrounding the risk complex.
The resumption of the selling bias in the greenback comes amidst the bearish tone in US yields, while expectations for further tightening by the Federal Reserve remains well in place. On the latter, investors continue to favour a 75 bps rate raise at the September event, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
Later in the US docket, the Consumer Confidence gauged by the Conference Board will take centre stage seconded by the FHFA’s House Price Index and speeches by Richmond Fed T.Barkin (2024 voter, centrist) and NY Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The greenback comes under some downside pressure following Monday’s fresh cycle peaks around 109.50 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Bolstering the dollar’s strength appears the firm conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market. This view was recently reinforced by Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Extra volatility in the dollar, however, should not be ruled out considering the ongoing debate around the size of the September’s interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback appears propped up by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: FHFA’s House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP Employment Change (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Final Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Factory Orders (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation over a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.29% at 108.43 and faces the next contention at 107.58 (weekly low August 26) seconded by 106.42 (55-day SMA) and then 104.63 (monthly low August 10). On the flip side, a break above 109.47 (2022 high July 15) would aim for 109.77 (monthly high September 2002) and then 110.00 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has managed to recover above parity after having dropped below that level on upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US. With the US Dollar Index struggling to gather bullish momentum, however, the pair stays in positive territory during the American session.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, trades near mid-1.1600s
GBP/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory near 1.1660 despite having erased a small portion of its daily losses. The risk-averse market environment and the better-than-expected data from the US allow the greenback to preserve its strength on Tuesday.
Gold: Poised to break the monthly low Premium
Spot gold is under pressure and nearing the August low set this week at $1,720.28 a troy ounce. The bright metal eased at the beginning of the day on the back of a better market mood, later extending the slide amid the resurgent dollar demand.
Ethereum Classic price eyes 30% crash as Merge-induced hype disappears
Ethereum Classic price shows a clear, persistent downtrend with distinctive lower highs and lower lows. The ongoing upward move will probably form a lower high and trigger another sell-off.
Best Buy gains 4.7% after posting better than expected earnings
Best Buy (BBY) stock is advancing on Tuesday after posting earnings that impressed a rather skeptical market. Shares are up 4.7% at $77.14 about an hour into the regular session.