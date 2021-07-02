US Dollar Index edges higher around three-month top ahead of NFP

- DXY prints mild gains, up for the fifth day to poke April’s high.
- US Treasury yields wobble around weekly bottom following mixed data, hawkish Fedspeak, IMF comments.
- NFP expected to keep rate hike jitters on the table, likely offering further strength to greenback.
US dollar index (DXY) remains on the front foot around 92.58 during the early Friday. The greenback gauge versus the six major currencies refreshed multi-day high the previous day amid increasing chatters over Fed’s action and mostly positive US data.
US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in a touch softer than 61.00 expected and 61.2 previous readouts to 60.6 in June. This also joins the details relating to the employment component that dropped to 49.9 but the prices-paid sub-component jumped to the highest since 1979. On the contrary, Initial claims for last week fell to 364K, dragging down the four-week average to 392.75K, which in turn backs a strong NFP print that is expected to rise from 559K to 690K in June.
Following that data, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker told the Wall Street Journal that he supports the start of bond-buying pullback later this year. His hawkish statements precede the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) comments suggesting an upward revision to 2021 GDP and rate hike calls during the second half of 2022, not to forget the start of tapering in early 2022.
It should, however, be noted that the market’s doubts over the global economic recovery due to the latest Delta covid variant outbreak seem to probe the DXY bulls of late. Additionally, fears that the key US jobs number, the NFP, will disappoint the markets and back the need for easy money add to the USD bulls’ worries.
It’s worth noting that the market’s indecision, as portrayed by the US Treasury yields and stock futures, also challenge the key US dollar index.
Moving on, DXY bulls will keep their eyes on the covid updates for the intermediate move but nothing will be more important than the NFP readouts, expected 690K versus 559K prior. Should the jobs report keep portraying strong recovery in the US labor conditions, the push for Fed’s monetary policy adjustments will be stronger and favor the USD buyers.
Read: NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
Technical analysis
Although an ascending trend line from May tests DXY bulls around 92.70, bears are less likely to get convinced until the quote stays above the 200-DMA level of 91.43.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|92.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.28
|Daily SMA50
|90.75
|Daily SMA100
|91.19
|Daily SMA200
|91.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.6
|Previous Daily Low
|92.26
|Previous Weekly High
|92.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.51
|Previous Monthly High
|92.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to another key support around 1.1800
EUR/USD remains pressured around a three-month low tested below 1.1850. Failures to bounce off crucial horizontal line, downbeat Momentum keep bears hopeful. Two-month-old support line, RSI conditions to test the further downside
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.3750 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD prints losses for the straight seventh day. The US dollar stands strong after the mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. The sterling lost its ground post-disappointing economic data, BOE dovish stance.
Gold: Recovery towards $1,800 awaits US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the two-day bounce off the key support below $1,780 on Friday. The yellow metal’s recovery moves fade amid the pre-US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) anxiety, even as the economic recovery hopes back the gold buyers.
These three DeFi tokens prepare to make a resurgence
Aave price jumps almost 60% from the June lows, shattering the May declining trend line. Compound price catapults 90%, reinstating various support levels as the DeFi token pursues higher prices. Maker price recovers the strategically important 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
US interest rates and the dollar: Still the closest of companions
After all the pandemic dramas of the past 18 months, Fed interest rate policy remains the most important indicator for the US dollar. Are the Fed's June projection of two possible hikes in 2023 a tightening bias? If US inflation is a temporary phenomenon, why the abrupt change in policy?