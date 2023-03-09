US Dollar Index: DXY retreats towards 105.00 as mixed US data prod Fed hawks, focus on US NFP

- US Dollar Index remains depressed after posting the biggest daily loss in a week.
- Cautious mood ahead of the US data, downbeat early signals for NFP weigh on DXY.
- Pullback in US Treasury bond yields, sluggish markets add strength to the US Dollar Index retreat.
- US employment report for February appears the key amid challenges for Fed hawks.
US Dollar Index (DXY) stays dicey around 105.30 amid the initial trading hours of the all-important Friday comprising the US jobs report for February. That said, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies dropped the most in a week the previous day after mixed US data joined a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. However, risk-off mood and challenges to sentiment put a floor under the prices.
On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims rose the most since January, to 211K for the week ended on March 03 versus 195K expected and 190K prior. Additionally, the Challenger Job Cuts were down and the Continuing Jobless Claims were up. Previously, the US ADP Employment Change rose to 242K in February versus 200K market forecasts and 119K prior (revised). Further, January JOLTS job openings were 10.8M, compared to an upwardly revised 11.2M prior and 10.6M market forecast.
With this, the early signals for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) appear mixed and challenge the market’s push for 0.50% Fed rate hike in March, as backed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest signals.
On the same line, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields eased to 3.92% and 4.87% versus 5.08% and 4.01% daily open respectively on Thursday. With this, the 10-year coupons marked the biggest daily loss in a week while the two-year counterpart flashed the heaviest fall in two months. As a result, Wall Street benchmarks closed with more than 1.5% daily losses each, with S&P 500 Futures printing mild losses by the press time.
Elsewhere, disappointment from China’s monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for February dims the prospects of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy, which in turn weigh on sentiment and allow DXY bears to take a breather. On the same line could be the fears of higher taxes in the world’s biggest economy, the US, as well as the political chaos relating to it as US President Joe Biden proposes raising corporation tax to cut $3 trillion from the fiscal deficit over the next decade.
Looking ahead, market forecasts suggest an overall easing in the US employment report for February. The same contrasts with the hawkish Fed bias to highlight the odds of a strong market move in favor of the US Dollar Index in case of a positive surprise.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities
Technical analysis
Despite the latest pullback, the 100-DMA level surrounding 105.15 challenges the US Dollar Index bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|105.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.33
|Daily SMA50
|103.43
|Daily SMA100
|104.74
|Daily SMA200
|106.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.89
|Previous Daily Low
|105.35
|Previous Weekly High
|105.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.09
|Previous Monthly High
|105.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears are moving in ahead of BoJ
USD/JPY is at 135.90, compared with 136.82 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock market close. Today's policy decision is the last scheduled one for Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is set to expire on April 8.
AUD/USD looks set for a breakdown of 0.6580 ahead of US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has delivered a less-confident rebound to near 0.6580 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is navigating in a territory of 0.6580-0.6636 for the past two trading sessions. Investors should brace for sheer volatility as the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will provide clear guidance.
Softer United States Treasury bond yields lure bulls, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed
Gold price portrays the typical pre-data caution as it seesaws around the $1,830 resistance confluence during early Friday, following the biggest daily run-up in a week. Fears emanating from China, US President Biden’s budget proposal cap Gold prices amid pre-data anxiety.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
Bank of Japan Preview: Kuroda’s and ultra-loose policy farewell Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Friday, March 10, at around 3:00 GMT. It will be the last meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda from April on.