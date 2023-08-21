US Dollar Index: DXY retreats towards 103.00 despite strong yields, focus on mid-tier US data, central bankers

- US Dollar Index stays pressured for the second consecutive day after reversing from 10-week high on Friday.
- US Treasury bond yields jump to late 2007 high as market players sell government securities amid mixed mood.
- Market’s consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium, China concerns prod DXY bulls.
- US data, second-ranked Fed officials’ speeches will entertain intraday traders of Greenback.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains depressed around 103.30 as it renews the intraday low while keeping the week-start pessimism during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies ignores the strong US Treasury bond yields amid the market’s mixed sentiment ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest level since 2007, to around 4.354% before ending Monday’s trading day near 4.34%.
Apart from the pre-Jackson Hole consolidation, the DXY traders also justify China’s efforts to defend the post-COVID economic recovery via a slew of stimulus measures, as well as the receding recession fears across the board.
Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York unveiled its SCE Labor Market Survey results late Monday that suggested record wage expectations and could have prod the DXY bears. “The Lowest wage respondents would be willing to accept for a new job jumped to a record high of $78,645 in July, up from $72.873 a year ago,” said the findings.
It should be observed that the previous week’s mostly upbeat United States data prod the Federal Reserve (Fed) doves and put a floor under the US Dollar Index. However, some of the top-tier US banks appear struggling to confirm Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish move at Jackson Hole. That said, Goldman Sachs expects Fed Chair Powell to sound defensive during the annual event of the central bankers but the Bank of America (BofA) expects Fed’s Powell to push back against the rate cut expectations.
During the last week, upbeat activity and wage growth numbers joined hawkish Fed Minutes to enable the US Dollar Index (DXY) to print a fifth weekly run-up. The same also challenged the previous policy pivot concerns and escalate the market’s anxiety before this week’s central bankers’ speeches at the Kansas Fed’s annual event.
Moving on, the US Existing Home Sales for July and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will join speeches from the mid-ties Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to direct intraday DXY moves. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium amid indecision about the US central bank's next moves.
Technical analysis
A one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation, currently between 104.00 and 103.20, joins nearly overbought RSI (14) line to challenge the USD/JPY buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|103.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.38
|Daily SMA50
|102.19
|Daily SMA100
|102.36
|Daily SMA200
|103.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.68
|Previous Daily Low
|103.22
|Previous Weekly High
|103.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.77
|Previous Monthly High
|103.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|99.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.6400 as sentiment sours on China, US banking concerns
AUD/USD remains depressed around intraday low of 0.6407 as risk aversion joins sluggish momentum early Tuesday. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the multi-year high US Treasury bond yields and the fears emanating from the US banking sector, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD portrays bearish consolidation around 1.0900 despite multi-year high US Treasury bond yields
EUR/USD holds onto the week-start corrective bounce while edging higher to 1.0900 as the US Dollar fails to cheer upbeat yields and expectations of higher wages. Euro rose the most in two weeks the previous day while extending the late Friday’s rebound from the lowest level since early July.
Gold remains below $1,900, awaits Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Gold price consolidates in a range below the $1,900 mark during the Asian session. Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations underpin the US Dollar and cap the upside. A weaker risk tone lends support and helps limit losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
COIN price jumps as Coinbase announces stake in USDC issuer Circle
Coinbase has been in the headlines for the past few months owing to the changing market and its tiff with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Earlier in the year, the crypto exchange was of the opinion that regulatory hurdles in the United States might drive the company away from the country.
Downside risks on the rise - scenarios for Chinese growth
Financial stress is on the rise turning focus yet again on whether China is heading for a deeper financial and economic crisis. While there is a rising risk of this happening, the baseline scenario remains that China has the tools to avert such an outcome and will use them to the extend needed.