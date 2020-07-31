US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Analysis: Refreshes 26.5-month low under 93.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • US dollar index (DXY) prints a gap-down to refresh the lowest since mid-May 2018.
  • Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 2018-20 upside favors the bears despite oversold RSI.
  • Highs marked in January and March months of 2018 on the sellers' radar.

US dollar index (DXY) pulls back from 92.67 to 92.80 during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Friday. The greenback gauge portrayed a gap-down opening from 92.92 to drop to the lowest since May 15, 2018.

Considering the index weakness below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its broad run-up from February 2018 to March 20120, coupled with bearish MACD, the sellers are likely to dominate for a while.

In doing so, January and March 2018 tops surrounding 91.00 will become their favorites. However, January 01, 2018 low near 92.20 might offer an intermediate halt during the south-run.

Alternatively, 93.50 might offer immediate resistance to the quote ahead of pushing it towards a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 93.90.

It should, however, be noted that any further rise past-93.90 will need validation from 94.00 to lure the bulls to target March 2020 low near 95.70.

DXY daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 92.78
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.17%
Today daily open 92.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 95.53
Daily SMA50 96.71
Daily SMA100 98.33
Daily SMA200 98.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.68
Previous Daily Low 92.93
Previous Weekly High 96.18
Previous Weekly Low 94.32
Previous Monthly High 98.24
Previous Monthly Low 95.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

