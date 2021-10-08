US Dollar Index defends 94.00 amid debt filibuster news, pre-NFP anxiety

- DXY consolidates weekly gains, picks up bids of late.
- US Congress gets procedural support for $480 billion debt ceiling extension to December, final round matters the least.
- US Treasury yields favor bulls but risk-on mood challenges the upside momentum.
- ADP Employment Change, Jobless Claims hint at firmer NFP underpinning the Fed tapering concerning and stronger USD.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 94.21, filling the day-start gap, during early Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the greenback gauge keeps the late Thursday’s rebound but remains on the consolidation mood on the weekly basis as risk-on mood battles pre-NFP trading fears.
US Congress got 61 yes, versus 38 no, concerning the debt ceiling extension by $408 billion until early December 2021. Although the final vote is on the way, the Democratic victory in the procedural voting is the key as Biden’s party holds power to get the bill cross the last door.
Elsewhere, a monthly low of the US Weekly Jobless Claims tracks a three-month high ADP Employment Change to keep the Fed hawks hopeful of tapering. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester was the latest one to back the bullish view citing reflation fears.
It should be noted that the improving headlines over the Sino-American relations and the market’s optimism towards the economic recovery from the pandemic also underpin the risk-on mood, challenging the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 1.5 basis points to 1.587% by the press time, after rising to the four-month high the previous day. Further, Wall Street marked another positive day by the end of Thursday and S&P 500 Futures follow suit at the latest.
Moving on, China’s return and the pre-NFP trading lull may challenge the DXY moves but the Fed tapering concerns can keep the buyers hopeful. Forecasts suggest, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to rise by 488K versus 235K prior whereas the Unemployment Rate may ease to 5.1% versus 5.2% previous readouts.
Read: US Nonfarm Payrolls September Preview: How far will markets go when the Fed tapers?
Technical analysis
Although the weekly resistance line questions DXY bulls around 94.45, an ascending support trend line from September 14, near 94.00, limits short-term declines of the US Dollar Index. It should be noted that sustained trading beyond key SMAs and bullish MACD hint at further upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.22
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|94.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.45
|Daily SMA50
|92.99
|Daily SMA100
|92.25
|Daily SMA200
|91.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.28
|Previous Daily Low
|94.08
|Previous Weekly High
|94.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.21
|Previous Monthly High
|94.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.