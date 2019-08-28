- DXY stays bid beyond the 98.00 mark.
- Yields of the US 10-year note remain depressed near 1.45%.
- MBA’s Mortgage Applications contracted 5.6% WoW.
The Greenback keeps the upbeat tone intact so far today and is propping up the up move in the US Dollar Index (DXY) above the key 98.00 barrier.
US Dollar Index focused on trade, yields
The index has so far managed well to reverse Tuesday’s pullback and refocus its attention to the 98.00 handle and beyond.
The buck remains firm despite yields of the US 10-year reference keep marching south to fresh lows in the 1.45% area amidst increasing scepticism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks.
Nothing relevant on the docket today, with only weekly figures for Mortgage Applications dropping 6.2%. Later in the session, the EIA will publish its weekly variation of US crude oil inventories. In addition, Richmond Fed T.Barkin (2021 voter, centrist) speaks at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and San Francisco Fed M.Daly (2021 voter, centrist) will speak at the RBNZ/IMF Conference in New Zealand.
What to look for around USD
The inversion of the yield curve in combination with trade jitters keep driving the mood in the Greenback amidst concerns of an upcoming recession in the US economy at some point in the next couple of years. In the meantime, the solid labour market plus strong consumer confidence appears to contradict this view for the time being, while inflation is seeing regaining upside traction in the near term. Powell recently reiterated that the Fed ‘will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion’, leaving the door open for probable rate cuts at the September/October meetings at his speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, although he did not unveil any reaction function regarding the interest rate path for the upcoming months.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.13% at 98.14 and faces the next hurdle at 98.22 (high Aug.28) seconded by 98.45 (high Aug.23) and then 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1). On the other hand, a breach of 97.17 (low Aug.23) would aim for 97.01 (200-day SMA) and finally 96.67 (low Jul.18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament
GBP/USD has tumbled and trades around 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.
Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area
Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range. Improving global risk sentiment exerted some initial downward pressure. Concerns about global economic growth helped limit further losses.
Crypto levels to watch ahead of massive CME options expiration – Confluence Detector
No less than 50% of open interest Bitcoin options on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) are set to expire on Friday, August 30th. Expiry of options tends to trigger high volatility – and we may be seeing the calm before the storm.