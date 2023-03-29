US Dollar Index bulls step back below 103.00 amid ‘neutral’ Fed talks, looming inflation woes

- US Dollar Index fades bounce off one-week low, sidelined of late.
- Fed Chair Powell signal one more rate hike in 2023, Vice Chair Barr highlights data dependency.
- US inflation expectations remain firmer ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge.
- Dicey markets, quarter-end positioning also restrict DXY moves ahead of Thursday’s second-tier data.
US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to keep the previous day’s bounce off weekly low around 102.65 amid mixed signals from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials despite inflation woes, as well as due to the recently receding banking fears.
Corrective bounce in the US Treasury bond yields joined the quarter-end positioning and cautious optimism in the market to underpin the US Dollar’s latest rebound. Adding strength to the greenback’s rebound could be the geopolitical fears emanating from China, Russia and North Korea. However, an absence of hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials joins the absence of talks about banking woes to weigh on the US Dollar.
The US blacklisting of Chinese companies and Beijing’s dislike of a meeting between the White House Speak and the Taiwan President can be considered the key catalysts to challenge the previously firmer sentiment and allowed the US Dollar to snap a two-day downtrend. Though, optimism on the technology and banking front challenged the risk-off mood, as well as the DXY’s rebound.
It’s worth noting that the US inflation expectations, per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED), jumped to a two-week high the previous day and allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer.
However, Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting Fed Chair Jerome Powell showed forecasts for one more rate hike in 2023, which in turn pushed back talks of policy pivot and favor the US Dollar bulls. Though, Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said, “We will be looking at incoming data, financial conditions to make a meeting-by-meeting judgment on rates.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with notable gains led by tech and bank stocks while the US Treasury bond yields eased.
Looking ahead, the final readings of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will join the Q4 Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) details and the weekly jobless claims to direct intraday moves. However, Friday’s US Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge becomes crucial for the market to watch for clear directions.
Technical analysis
US Dollar Index bulls need to provide a daily closing beyond a three-week-old descending resistance line, around 102.90 by the press time, to retake control.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|102.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.99
|Daily SMA50
|103.47
|Daily SMA100
|104.11
|Daily SMA200
|106.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.87
|Previous Daily Low
|102.38
|Previous Weekly High
|103.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.92
|Previous Monthly High
|105.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|102.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 as market sentiment dwindles on inflation, banking concerns
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status as the quote seesaws around 0.6680 amid a mixed start to Thursday’s trading, following a downbeat closing. The Aussie pair’s previous losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound and downbeat Australia inflation numbers.
EUR/USD stays firm around 1.0840, with traders eyeing German and US inflation data
The Euro advanced for three straight sessions against the US Dollar, but late in the North American session, the EUR/USD retreated, forming a doji. Hence, indecision is the game's name, as the greenback staged a recovery on Wednesday.
Gold continues to juggle above $1960 as investors await US PCE Price Index
Gold is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $12 range above 1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is defending the $1,960.00 support despite easing global banking jitters, which has trimmed the appeal for Gold as a safe-haven asset.
Why this analyst's prediction of BTC capitulation in April might be wrong
Bitcoin was created as a form of independent currency that would not have to depend on the traditional financial market to dictate its value. BTC deviated from the same a while ago as it followed the stock market's lead, but following the recent crashes, the cryptocurrency seems to be back on its own.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
“There is no trade-off between price and financial stability,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said earlier this month, following the announcement of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.