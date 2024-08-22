US Dollar Index attempts a modest recovery from YTD low, upside potential seems limited

- DXY moves away from the YTD low set on Wednesday, albeit lacks bullish conviction.
- A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields offers some support to the Greenback.
- Rising odds for a larger Fed rate cut in September should cap any meaningful upside.
The US Dollar (USD) edges higher during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to a fresh YTD low touched the previous day. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction, with the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, trading with gains of less than 0.10% for the day, around the 101.25 region.
A modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields is seen as a key factor lending some support to the buck, though any further appreciating move seems elusive amid dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. The preliminary annual benchmark review of employment data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that US employers added 818,000 fewer jobs than were reported during the year through March. This suggests that the US labor market is not as strong as estimated and supports prospects for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed.
Furthermore, the minutes of the July 30-31 FOMC meeting revealed that a vast majority of officials backed the case for a rate cut in September, while some policymakers were leaning toward immediate action. Investors were quick to react and are now pricing in a 38% probability of a 50-basis points (bps) rate cut in September, up from 29% a day before. Moreover, the markets expect the Fed to announce about 100 bps worth of easing by the end of this year, which, in turn, should cap the US bond yields and hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Moving ahead, traders now look to Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data – for some impetus later during the early North American session. The focus, however, will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Investors will scrutinize Powell's remarks to see if the significantly weaker labor market report makes a strong case for a larger interest rate cut in September, which, in turn, will influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.13%
|-0.07%
|0.17%
|0.15%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.28%
|0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|0.07%
|0.14%
|0.11%
|0.28%
|0.25%
|0.20%
|0.10%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.25%
|-0.03%
|-0.15%
|NZD
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|0.01%
|-0.20%
|0.03%
|-0.11%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.15%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats toward 0.6700, as US Dollar recovers on PMI day
AUD/USD is off the five-week peak, easing toward 0.6700 in Thursday's Asian trading. A broad US Dollar comeback overshadows strong Australian PMI data, weighing on the pair. The downside, however, appears capped on Fed-RBA policy divergence. US PMI data eyed.
USD/JPY rebounds above 145.50 as USD finds fresh demand
USD/JPY recovers above 145.50 in the Asian session on Thursday. Mixed Japaanese PMI data and fresh US Dollar buying lend support to the pair, despite dwindling risk sentiment and heightened Fed rate cut bets. Focus shifts to US Jobless Claims and PMI data.
Gold price extends its consolidative price move above $2,500, bullish bias remains
Gold price remains confined in a familiar range held since the beginning of the current week. A positive risk tone caps the upside, though a combination of factors continues to lend support. Fed rate cut bets, along with geopolitical risks, should help limit any meaningful corrective slide.
GRIMACE meme coin suffers rug pull after promotion on hacked McDonald's Instagram account
McDonald's Instagram account suffered a hack on Wednesday after it promoted a Solana-based meme coin named after GRIMACE, one of its packaging characters. Following the hack, insider holders began to dump their tokens, driving the token's market cap from $20 million to $599K.
Where is the US Dollar heading after the Fed paved the way for a September cut? Premium
Financial markets have been extremely volatile in the last couple of weeks, as all of a sudden, investors realized central bank officials still have the ability to surprise them.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.