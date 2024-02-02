Share:

The US Dollar pops on upbeat US Jobs Report.

Traders see the Greenback head back into the green.

The US Dollar Index pops back above 103.

The US Dollar (USD) is giving traders a run for their money with a brutal reversal in the US Jobs Report aftermath. The staggering print 353,000 was out of its league and contradicts with the more than double increase in US job cuts that was seen earlier on Thursday in the Challenger Job Cuts number for January. Though, the upbeat Average Hourly Wages print jumping from 0.4% to 0.6% means trouble ahead as inflation might be coming back with a vengeance and throw a spanner in the plan of traders that were betting on March or May for a rate cut.

On the economic front, traders will now be looking for further confirmation in the University of Michigan numbers. Should the upbeat sentiment and higher inflation forecast materialise together, the US Dollar Index could be seen soaring higher to even a 104-test. That would mean the US Dollar Index closes off the week near the high where it was at the end of the Federale Reserve's rate decision last Wednesday.

Daily digest market movers: NFP is shooting for the stars

Markets will be on the lookout for any headlines on a possible ceasefire in the Middle East or other headlines that could point to military actions from the US against Iraq or Houthi rebels.

At 13:30 GMT the US Jobs Report for January was released, and what a report it was: Nonfarm Payrolls went from a previous 216,000 to 353,000. Though the December number got revised up as well to 333,000. Average Hourly Earnings jumped from 0.4% to 0.6% MoM and could mean an uptick in inflation is inbound in the coming months. Yearly Average Earnings ticks up as well from 4.1% to 4.5%. The US Unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.7%.

At 15:00 GMT the University of Michigan will release its numbers for January: Consumer Sentiment is expected to head from 78.8 to 78.9. Inflation Expectations were at 2.8% for the previous number, no expectations pencilled in.

Equity markets are mildly in the green ahead of the US Jobs Reports with both Japanese indices up near 0.50%. European equities are doing great as well with both the German Dax and the Euro Stoxx 50 up near 1%. US Futures are already in the green with the Nasdaq even up near 1%.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool is now looking at the March 20th meeting. Expectations for a pause are 63.5%, while 36.5% for a rate cut.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades substantially lower to 3.89%, and even dipped to 3.81% on Thursday.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Forget about Thursday

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing off with a staggering performance after the US Jobs Report. Not only is current Nonfarm Payrolls number and the upward revision a catalyst for more US Dollar strength. The fact that Monthly Hourly Wages are ticking up that much as well, means that employers are willing to pay more in order to keep their personal, thus the disinflation might be slowing down or even reversing in the near future.

Should the US Dollar Index be able to recover Thursday’s losses and break away from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.55, traders should look to the 100-day SMA near 104.30 as the next level. Should the US Jobs Report see its components all fall in favor of more US Dollar strength, however, expect to see another jump higher to 105.12. That would mean a fresh three-month-high for the DXY.

The 55-day SMA at 103 is under pressure and has already been breached earlier this Friday. Should that last level snap, a nosedive move to 102.00 could very well be in the cards here. Certainly should the US Jobs Report reveal a negative print expect to see substantial US Dollar weakness.