- The US Dollar jumps higher for the second day in a row.
- Traders are challenging the Fed's dovish stance, casting doubts over its forecasts of three rate cuts for this year.
- The US Dollar Index snaps firmly above 104.00 and breaks substantial support levels.
The US Dollar (USD) is basking in the glory of re-founded belief from traders. Whereas last year markets were challenging the US Federal Reserve (Fed) by pricing in more rate cuts than what the dot plot suggested, investors are now defying the US central bank in the other direction. Markets are expanding their positions in the Greenback with the idea that the Fed will not cut interest rates three times as it projected on Wednesday, but at most two, as economic data signals the US economy is still growing at a healthy pace.
On the economic data front, there is no top data expected to be released this Friday. However, markets will head into the weekend with three US Federal Reserve speakers lined up. Comments from US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did not have any market moving impact.
Daily digest market movers: Time to close up for the week
- China and Russia are opposing a ceasefire proposal from the US during a United Nations meeting.
- US sanctions risk trickling down into China’s tech market, with a substantial sell-off in the sector and triggering a weaker Yuan against most G7 peers. Views that China is losing grip on its economic recovery is starting to spread among investors and hedge funds.
- Three Fed speakers are lined up for this Friday to close off the week:
- Fed Chairman Jerome Powell already made comments, with no big takeaways that moved markets.
- Fed’s Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will speak around 16:00 GMT.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic closes off the US calendar officially at 20:00 GMT with remarks.
- Equities are very mixed, with Chinese indexes falling more than 1% in the Shenzhen index while the Hang Seng is down over 2%. European equities have taken over the negative tone, though down by half of a percent. US equities are heading into red numbers as well, though mildly.
- According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, expectations for the Fed’s May 1 meeting are at 91.0% for keeping the rate unchanged, while chances of a rate cut are at 9%.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.21%, starts to accelerate its selloff.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: In the balance
The US Dollar Index (DXY) must be thinking markets have gone crazy with their 180 degree shift after the Fed meeting. Markets were positioned for several and early interest-rate cuts back in December, but these aspirations have been tuned down quite a lot. The stand-off with the Fed could not be bigger: while Wednesday’s dot plots showed Fed officials are still expecting three rate cuts for this year, markets are pricing in only two cuts and very late in the year.
The DXY is heading for those highs of February, after a fresh high for March was posted this Friday morning. On the upside, 104.96 remains the first level in sight. Once above there, the peak at 104.97 from February comes into play ahead of the 105.00 region with 105.12 as the first resistance.
Support from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.71, the 100-day SMA at 103.52, and the 55-day SMA at 103.58 are getting a fresh chance to show their importance. The 103.00 big figure looks to remain unchallenged for now after the decline from the Fed meeting got turned around way before reaching it.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.0850
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0850 in the American session on Friday. Although retreating US Treasury bond yields limit the US Dollar's gains, the pair finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 as USD rally loses steam
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 and erased a portion of its daily losses after touching a monthly low at 1.2575 earlier in the day. The US Dollar (USD) rally seems to have lost its stream on falling US Treasury bond yields, allowing the pair to find a foothold.
Gold rebounds above $2,170 as US yields push lower
Gold gained traction and advanced above $2,170 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% near 4.2%, helping XAU/USD edge higher in the absence of high-tier data releases.
Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery
XRP price trades above the key $0.60 psychological level on Friday, holding on its recent gains as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit.
A week full of surprises
The second big surprise of the week came from the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The Swiss cut the interest rate by 25bp to 1.5% yesterday, in a surprise move and became the first major central bank to cut rates.