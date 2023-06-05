US Dollar outperforms its rivals after NFP-inspired upsurge

- US Dollar preserves its strength at the beginning of the week.
- US Dollar Index stays in positive territory above 104.00.
- ISM Services PMI report for May could influence US Dollar's performance on Monday.
The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground to start the new week. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, stays in positive territory above 104.00 after having gained more than 0.5% on the back of the upbeat May jobs report from the US on Friday.
In the second half of the day, the USD's valuation could be effected by the ISM's Services PMI report for May. Markets expect the data to reveal an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity, while forecasting another month of strong input inflation. It's also worth noting that the US Census Bureau will release the Factory Orders data for April.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar stretches higher on Monday
- The monthly data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose 339,000 in May. This reading surpassed the market expectation of 190,000 by a wide margin. April's reading of 253,000 also got revised higher to 294,000.
- Underlying details of the labor market report revealed that the Unemployment Rate climbed to 3.7% from 3.4% in the same period. The Labor Force Participation rate remained unchanged at 62.6%, while annual wage inflation, as measured by the change in Average Hourly Earnings, edged lower to 4.3% from 4.4%.
- Commenting on the US jobs report, "is the US economy experiencing a soft landing? According to the latest Nonfarm Payrolls, the job market is slowing down to a "Goldilocks level" – not too hot nor too cold," said FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "For markets, it means ongoing growth but with lower inflation and interest rates. For the US Dollar, it means the path of least resistance is down."
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield snapped a five-day losing streak after US jobs report and rose nearly 3% on Friday. The 10-year yield continues to stretch higher and stays in positive territory above 3.7% on Monday, providing a support to the USD.
- Despite rising US yields, the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are still pricing a more than 70% probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaving its policy rate unchanged at the upcoming meeting.
- "There's likely enough pockets of softness in this report for the FOMC to pass on raising rates at the next meeting, though another strong payrolls gain in June, coupled with another disappointing inflation report, could set the stage for a rate increase in July," economists at the Bank of Montreal said regarding the potential impact of the labor data on the Fed's policy outlook.
- US stock index futures trade mixed in the European session. On Friday, the S&P 500 Index gained more than 1% as markets cheered strong jobs figures.
Technical analysis: US Dollar Index eyes additional gains in the short term
The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke above 104.00 on Thursday, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the November-February downtrend is located. Confirming the bullish tilt in the near-term technical outlook, The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart climbed above 60.
104.50 (static level) aligns as first resistance for DXY ahead of 105.00 (psychological level). A daily close above the latter could bring in additional buyers and open the door for an extended rebound toward 105.60 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)).
On the downside, bearish pressure could increase if DXY drops back below 104.00. In that scenario, 103.50 (static level) could be seen as initial support before 103.00 (100-day SMA).
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
