US Democrats set to propose 26.5% corporate tax rate in $3.5 trillion plan – Washington Post

As US Democratic Party members brace for a tough political battle to defend President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion stimulus, the Washington Post (WaPo) conveyed, “Some House Democrats on Sunday circulated a draft plan that would raise $2.9 trillion in new taxes targeted toward wealthy Americans, corporations and investors, as party lawmakers continued to spar in public over the size and scope of their new tax-and spending package.”
Increasing the top tax rate on Americans earning over $435,000 to 39.6% from 37% and a new corporate tax rate of 26.5%, versus 21% current rate and 28% proposal by President Biden is among the top-tier proposals by the Democrats cited on Sunday, per WaPo.
Additional details suggest a smaller-than-expected capital gains rate paid by investors from 20% to 25%, as well as ‘surtax on high-income individuals’, earning more than $5 million, signaled to raised $127 billion more government revenues.
Key quotes (from Washington Post)
Democrats contended the total slate of proposed tax increases can raise as much as $2.9 trillion, which Democrats cautioned in the document is a preliminary estimate.
Lawmakers believe this means the total $3.5 trillion package is fully paid for since it also relies on a budgetary move known as dynamic scoring that takes into account the economic activity generated by Federal spending.
Market reactions
With a bit of balancing in previously rejected demands for the much-awaited stimulus, as hinted by the news, markets welcomed the news with an uptick in the S&P 500 Futures. However, fears of a bumpy road for the aid package and tax hike concerns tame the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD supported at critical 61.8% golden ratio
EUR/USD ending the week on the backfoot in a sudden burst of energy in US yields and the greenback once again as risk sentiment soured.
GBP/USD: Friday’s Gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.3800
GBP/USD edges lower after posting a bearish candlestick formation. Receding bullish bias of MACD around a nine-week-old resistance line challenges buyers. 200-DMA offers immediate support, 1.3900 adds to the upside filters.
Gold snaps four-week winning streak, eyes on US CPI data
Gold started the new week in a calm manner and consolidated the previous week’s gains on Monday. With the trading volumes returning to normal levels following the Labor Day holiday in the US, the XAU/USD pair turned south.
Polkadot is likely to rebound to all-time high of $50
Polkadot's cross-consensus messaging format approaches first production ready release, likely to make interaction between Parachains flexible and future-proof.
The In-Between week
The US employment data and the ECB meeting are behind us, and the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank lie ahead.