US: CPI at one-year high hardly signals inflation is getting out of hand – Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo point out higher energy and services prices pushed the Consumer Price Index up 0.3% in November. They explained the underlying trend is nowhere near strong enough to worry the Federal Reserve, despite the annual rate reaching the highest level in a year.
Key Quotes:
“The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in November and is up 2.1% over the past year. That marks the strongest 12-month pace in a year, but hardly signals inflation is getting out of hand. Much of the pickup in the CPI over the past year has stemmed from a diminishing drag from energy prices after oil prices swooned last fall.”
“We continue to see few signs of recent tariffs having a meaningful effect on inflation, with core goods inflation flat in November and weakening on a year-ago basis.”
“Core CPI is up 2.3%. That is toward the top end of this cycle’s range, but is unlikely to move the FOMC away from its easing bias. FOMC Chair Powell has suggested higher inflation is the main criteria for the committee to reverse course again and raise rates. But the trend in core CPI has not strengthened meaningfully in recent months; on a three-month average annualized basis, the core has been rising at a 2.1% pace.
“The FOMC has been emphasizing symmetry around its inflation target since 2017. Even as the core PCE deflator looks poised to return to 2.0% within the first half of next year, we suspect it will need to push well above that for a time considering it has averaged just 1.6% this expansion. With slowing growth expected to keep a lid on inflation and longterm inflation expectations near historic lows, the Fed’s next move on interest rates is much more likely to be down than up.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trading near 1.3200 in spite of the latest polls
The GBP/USD tumbled some 100 pips late Tuesday after the latest poll showed that Conservatives’ lead points for a measly 28-sit advantage. Dollar’s weakness helped the pair bounce back.
EUR/USD holding near 1.1100 as trade war concerns weigh
Steady inflation in the US fell short of underpinning the greenback, with the market concerned about US-China trade developments, as no progress reported ahead of December 15 tariffs.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.