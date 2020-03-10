US coronavirus testing threatened by shortage of critical lab materials – Politico

Early on Wednesday morning in Asia, Politico raised doubts on US Vice President Mike Pence's previous announcements that their labs have enough of testing kits, equipment as far as the coronavirus (COVID-19) is concerned.
Key quotes
A looming shortage in lab materials is threatening to delay coronavirus test results and cause officials to undercount the number of Americans with the virus.
CDC Director Robert Redfield told POLITICO on Tuesday that he is not confident that U.S. labs have an adequate stock of the supplies used to extract genetic material from any virus in a patient’s sample — a critical step in coronavirus testing.
The coronavirus task force convened by the White House is also aware of the shortages, and one official said members are working on it.
Public health labs across the U.S. have tested more than 5,000 people, according to the Trump administration. HHS Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers on Tuesday that U.S. labs’ capacity could grow to 10,000-20,000 people per day by the end of the week.
FX implications
With the recent shift in COVID-19 updates, market’s risk-tone fails to extend the previous day’s optimism. That said, S&P 500 Futures slips 1.15% to 2,833 despite the US 10-year treasury yields staying positive around 0.77% by the press time.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extends losses below 0.6500 following the latest catalysts
In an absence of positive announcements from the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefing and RBA’s Debelle, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6495 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY stays below 105.50 after US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings
Having failed to take-out 106.00, USD/JPY drops to 105.35 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently witnessed downside pressure following the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings.
The new oil shock: Markets are no longer supply sensitive
Crude oil prices fall 35% in two weeks. Saudia Arabia and Russia spar over production cuts. North American shale producers reorder global energy markets. The original oil shock was a political weapon used by OPEC in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Gold bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew
After falling to the lowest in three days, Gold prices gain fresh bids to $1,653 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to recover losses, piled due to risk rebound, as fresh headlines concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) renew fears of the pandemic.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.