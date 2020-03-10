Coronavirus update: Washington reports two more deaths, UK Health Minister Dorries infected

While the US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings failed to provide any more details of President Donald Trump’s ‘major’ economic response to the pandemic, news concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak weighs on the trading sentiment.

Among them, updates from the Washington State concerning two more deaths, taking the total to 24, as well as infection to the UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries grabbed the headlines.

Risk-tone witnesses fresh downside pressure

Following the news/updates, the market’s risk tone fails to extend the previous recovery. This could be witnessed in the S&P 500 Futures’ 1.4% declines to 2,835 despite the previous day’s positive closing by Wall Street.