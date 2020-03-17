US CDC reports 739 new coronavirus cases, total count at 4275

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 739 new cases of coronavirus in the US, bringing up the total count to 4275.

The total death toll stands at 75, with 7 more deaths confirmed.

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the number of cases in New York jumped about 46% on Tuesday.

Additional details (via Reuters)

The cases had been reported by 53 states including District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands.

The CDC tally includes 49 cases among people repatriated from Japan and Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

Market reaction

Amid negative coronavirus news and US/UK economic stimulus expectations, the main Wall Street indices, the US equity futures and Treasury yields are flashing green, in the wake of a risk-on market profile.

USD/JPY jumps to a fresh two-day high near 107.60, up 1.70%, mainly driven by broad US dollar strength while risk-on also underpins.