Coronavirus update: UK cases rise to about 2000, New York reports 46% jump

According to the UK Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 1950 on Tuesday vs. Monday’s 1543.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a parliamentary statement, the government “advised its nationals against non-essential travel worldwide for the next 30 days as its chief scientific adviser warned 20,000 deaths from coronavirus would be “a good outcome,” as cited by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in New York jumped about 46%, cases up from 943 to 1374 so far.

The New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he expects the virus outbreak to peak in 45 days.

Market reaction

A turnaround in the risk sentiment alongside broad US dollar demand remain the key theme in Tuesday’s North American trading. Wall Street's main indices are up over 4.50%, with Dow being the main laggard. S&P 500 futures are up 3% while USD/JPY is at daily highs near 107.50.