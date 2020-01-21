US blacklists 15 aircraft in latest venezuela sanctions move – Treasury website

The US has blacklisted 15 aircraft in the latest Venezuela sanctions move. Castin minds back, Mr Maduro and Mr Guaidó have been at loggerheads for more than a year, after Mr Guaidó - who heads the National Assembly - declared himself interim president, claiming Mr Maduro's re-election in 2018 was fraudulent.
The US stepped on 28 January, during the 2019 Venezuelan presidential crisis, and imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA to pressure Maduro to resign. Despite international pressure and US sanctions on the crucial oil sector, Maduro has remained in power and has been supported by Russia, Cuba and a handful of other countries as well as the Venezuelan military.
In earlier news today, in efforts to remove President Nicolás Maduro from office, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US will take additional measures in support of Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Mr Pompeo also called on other countries to co-operate – Guaidó travelled to Colombia to meet Mr Pompeo on the sidelines of a regional conference.
Market implications
Keeping an eye on the price of oil as tensions mount – "I would fully expect there will be further action that the United States would take to continue to support President Guaidó and the Venezuelan people," Mr Pompeo told journalists today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
