US: August core CPI not quite in line with expectations – UOB Group

August CPI came in as expected, but core CPI inflation unexpectedly rose to 0.3% m/m, on higher shelter costs and pick up in core-services inflation, UOB Group Senior Economist Alvin Liew notes.
No change to the view for 25 bps cut in September FOMC
“Headline CPI was in line with expectations as it rose by 0.2% m/m, 2.5% y/y in August (Jul: 0.2% m/m, 2.9% y/y). However, core CPI re-accelerated as it rose by 0.3% m/m (from 0.2% m/m in Jul) while compared to 12 months ago, it stayed elevated at 3.2% y/y. Shelter costs was the key factor driving inflation as it rose in August at the fastest m/m pace since start of 2024, while core services inflation also accelerated on a m/m basis in Aug, for the second month in a row.”
“We still expect headline CPI inflation to ease and average lower in 2024 (compared to the 4.1% recorded in 2023), but it is now likely to be higher at 2.9% than our previous forecast of 2.5%. And while core inflation may also ease, it is now likely to average 3.3% in 2024 (from previous forecast of 2.5%). It is still a significant moderation from the 4.8% average in 2023 but remains well above the Fed’s 2% objective.”
“The not-so-cool August core CPI certainly decimated expectations for a bigger 50-bps rate cut in September FOMC, but the view of Fed starting its rate cutting cycle in September remains intact. We reiterate our base case for the Fed to begin its rate cut cycle in the 17/18 September FOMC with a 25-bps cut to the Fed Funds Target Rate (FFTR) followed by another 25bps in Dec FOMC and 100 bps of cuts in 2025 (one 25- bps cuts per quarter).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1000 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD is gyrating in a tight range above 1.1000 in Asian trading on Thursday. Traders assess the latest US CPI inflation data, bracing for the ECB policy announcements amid a positive risk sentiment and sustained US Dollar strength.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3050, US data in focus
GBP/USD is recovering from three-week lows to trade near 1.3050 in the European morning on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by persisting risk flows and a pause in the US CPI-led Dollar rebound. The focus now shifts to the US PPI inflation data.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on modest intraday uptick amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price (XAU/USD) trims a part of its modest intraday gains, albeit manages to hold its neck comfortably above the $2,500 psychological mark through the early European session on Thursday.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Uniswap price is poised for a rally if it breaks above the ascending triangle pattern
Uniswap price trades inside an ascending triangle pattern; a breakout signals a rally ahead. This bullish move is further supported by UNI’s on-chain data, which shows a negative Exchange Flow Balance and decreasing exchange supply, hinting at a rally ahead.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.