US 10-year treasury yields refreshes 16-week low as risk-tone heavies

- US 10-year treasury yields drop to the fresh low since October 09 mainly weighed down by fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak.
- Yields in Australia and Germany were down too.
- FOMC failed to impress markets, attention turns to the US GDP for now.
The US 10-year treasury yields decline to the fresh low of 1.587%, down 5.4 basis points (bps), by the end of their Wednesday’s session (early morning session for Asia). The risk barometer portrays the market’s fears emanating from China’s outbreak of coronavirus.
The fatal disease crossed the SARS epidemic of 2002/03 while taking more than 130 lives and +6,500 confirmed cases. Even if there are no deaths due to same outside China, the sentiment is pretty downbeat.
To avoid being infected due to the same, global airlines and businesses have started staying back from China. Even the governments, like in the US, the UK and China have also taken measures to push travelers away from Beijing.
Elsewhere, downbeat Pending Home Sales and Wholesale Inventories preceded a mostly unchanged outlook by the US Federal Reserve. US President Donald Trump’s signing of the key trade deal with Canada and Mexico, known as USMCA, as well as the European Union’s sign to the UK PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal also failed to impress markets.
Not only the US yields but coupons for the similar-maturity bonds from Australia and Germany were down too.
Investors will now keep eyes on Chinese headlines ahead of the key events like Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy meeting and the preliminary reading of the US fourth quarter (Q4) GDP.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
