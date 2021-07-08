US 10-year Treasury yields bounce off five-month low amid covid concerns

- US T-bond yields steady around multi-day low, two-day downtrend probed.
- UK registers highest infections since January, Thailand marks record virus-led deaths.
- FOMC minutes reiterate cautious optimism, Fed’s Bostic cites Delta variant risk for US economy.
- ECB Special Meeting, US Jobless Claims to decorate calendar but risk catalysts are the key.
US bond bears test the recent two-day south-run around late February lows ahead of Thursday’s European session. That said, the 10-year coupon seesaws around 1.3200% following its drop to 1.2980, the lowest since February 19, the previous day.
The US Fed policymakers’ efforts to reject rate hike, backed by the latest FOMC minutes, as well as softer US data, earlier weighed on the Treasury yields. However, escalating concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its variants recently put a safe-haven bid under the bond rates.
Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) unveiled that major policymakers remained concerned over the upside risk to inflation but “substantial further progress” needed to adjust monetary policy was seen. Hence, the week’s much-awaited event failed to offer anything new but teased US dollar bulls around the fresh three-month high after the release.
On the other hand, UK’s covid death toll eased recently, the virus infections have jumped to the highest in six months on Wednesday, above 32,000 level, whereas Thailand markets 75 death toll the all-time high. Additionally, Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) marks the record highest cases of 2021.
These challenges could well be identified by Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic as he said, per Reuters, “A new rise in coronavirus infections driven by the more virulent Delta variant could cause consumers to "pull back" and slow the US recovery.”
As the Treasury yields benefit from sober sentiment, US S&P 500 Futures step back from record top, down 0.20% by the press time.
Looking forward, market players will seek more clues of the strong US employment sector to closely observe the weekly Jobless Claims, which in turn could magnify the risk-off mood. Additionally, the ECB’s likely favor for easy money policies can help the US dollar and also back the bond bears.
Read: ECB Special Meeting Preview: Three potential EUR/USD movers to watch
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800
EUR/USD makes efforts to make a recovery back to the $1.800 level on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion. If the meme coin fails to produce a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.187, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.