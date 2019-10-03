Up To 30 Labour rebels could back Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal - Sun

- Up to 30 Labour MPs that have hinted they could back Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal.
- The Sun reports that Mr Johnson believes he can get the Tory rebels below 10.
The Sun is revisiting the news that had been circulating prior in the week with respect to there being up to 30 Labour MPs that have hinted they could back Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal to help the Prime Minister force the proposal through Parliament.
The Sun reports that Mr Johnson believes he can get the Tory rebels below 10, while the DUP have also backed his deal. The Prime Minister needs 320 votes for a Commons majority.
"Mr Johnson yesterday set out proposals that would in effect keep Northern Ireland in the EU single market for all goods while following UK customs rules.
He claimed the compromise allowed a "meaningful Brexit" without the need for physical checks on the border.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn blasted the plan saying: "It's worse than Theresa May's deal."
He ordered Labour MPs to frustrate Mr Johnson's "reckless" attempt to take the UK out of the EU.
However Labour MP Stephen Kinnock last night said up to 30 of his colleagues could be persuaded to back the plans - if Mr Johnson can strike a deal with Brussels.
Mr Kinnock said: "If Dublin and Brussels are happy, then we're happy".
Fellow Labour MPs Gareth Snell and Ruth Smeeth, who represent Leave-voting seats, also suggested they would support Mr Johnson's deal.
Five Labour MPs voted for Theresa May's deal when she tried to force it through Parliament at the third time of asking: Kevin Barron, Jim Fitzpatrick, Rosie Cooper, Caroline Flint and John Mann.
Other Labour MPs who could rebel against Mr Corbyn include Melanie Onn, Sarah Champion and Emma Lewell-Buck.
Mr Corbyn said today that "no Labour MP could support such a reckless deal that will be used as a springboard to attack rights and standards in this country".
He described it as a "Trump-deal Brexit that would crash our economy and rip away the standards that put a floor under people's rights at work, that protect our environment and protect our consumers."
However Mr Johnson's proposals have been rejected by the Irish government and left EU leaders "unconvinced".
Irish Premier Leo Varadkar said the Brexit plan "falls short in a number of aspects" while his deputy Simon Coveney said "if that is the final proposal, there will be no deal".
And Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said he told Boris Johnson "we remain open but still unconvinced" during talks today.
Jean Claude-Juncker last night praised his "determination to make progress" and commitment that Northern Ireland will align with all relevant EU rules.
But Mr Juncker warned there were "problematic points" over Mr Johnson's vow to give Stormont a rolling veto."
This article follows the news at the start of the week where the Telegraph reported that a so-called “rebel alliance” emerged from a cross-party meeting riven by infighting, having failed to agree on a strategy to prevent Mr Johnson from delivering Brexit by Oct 31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.