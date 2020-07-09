UK’s Sunak: We are trying to limit the long-term damage to the economy

More comments flowing in from the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, as he continues to talk about his government’s efforts to cushion the coronavirus blow on the economy.

Key quotes

“I'm sorry that we have not been able to help everyone as I would have wanted to.”

“We have had to bring in measures at speed and scale because did not have the luxury of time.”

“I cannot protect every single job; unemployment is going to rise. “

“It would be foolhardy to predict what happens with jobs with such uncertainty. “

“These interventions will cost an extraordinary amount of money. “

“The cost of not acting in this way would be far greater in the long run.”

“We are trying to limit the long-term damage to the economy. “

“As soon as have a clearer view on the economy we can make sure we put public finances back on a sustainable path.”

