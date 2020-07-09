UK’s Sunak: Too early to know what the UK economy outlook is

Speaking in an interview with Sky News on Thursday, UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that it’s premature to predict the course of the UK economy.

Additional comments

“I am anxious about the state of the economy.”

“Exact shape of recovery won’t be known for a while.”

“We want to see as many closed sectors reopen as possible, hope to make progress very soon.”

“Our priority with stamp duty change is to generate activity in the housing market. “

“Hoping to drive an enormous amount of economic activity through housing market including energy efficiency plan.”

The comments come a day after the Chancellor announced the economic measures of GBP30 billion to boost the economy.

Market reaction

GBP/USD is challenging highs near mid-1.2600s amid persistent weakness in the US dollar across the board.