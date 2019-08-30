UK’s Raab: Suspending parliament is lawful and proper - Reuters

On his arrival for talks with his EU peers in Helsinki on Friday, the UK Foreign Minister Raab noted that the accusations that his government’s suspension of parliament was a constitutional outrage were “nonsense”, as cited by Reuters.

Key Comments:

“The idea that it is some kind of constitutional outrage is nonsense, it’s actually lawful, it’s perfectly proper, there is precedent for it.”

“But actually, fundamentally, for the people watching this, they want to see that we are leaving the EU but also talk about all the other things they expect the government to be addressing.”