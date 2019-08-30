UK’s Raab: Suspending parliament is lawful and proper - Reuters

On his arrival for talks with his EU peers in Helsinki on Friday, the UK Foreign Minister Raab noted that the accusations that his government’s suspension of parliament was a constitutional outrage were “nonsense”, as cited by Reuters.
Key Comments:
“The idea that it is some kind of constitutional outrage is nonsense, it’s actually lawful, it’s perfectly proper, there is precedent for it.”
“But actually, fundamentally, for the people watching this, they want to see that we are leaving the EU but also talk about all the other things they expect the government to be addressing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. German Retail Sales fell by 2.2% in July. Euro-zone inflation figures are due out next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY retreats farther from weekly tops, back below mid-106.00s
Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned JPY and exerted some pressure. A subdued USD demand also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Traders now look forward to the US data for some short-term opportunities.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
Forex Today: Trade optimism and some Brexit calm ahead of a packed day
Markets are calm and optimistic about a resolution on trade after China hinted it may wait before retaliating in response to the upcoming US tariffs on September 1. The dollar has remained stable in Asia.