Ireland’s Coveney: Still no credible Brexit proposals from the UK

More comments are crossing the from the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, as he says that there are still no credible Brexit proposals from the UK.

EU would be happy to meet with the UK 'five days a week', he added.

Further Comments:

Boris Johnson's position is totally unreasonable, one that EU cannot agree to. Vague alternatives to backstop do not stand up to scrutiny. It is still up to UK government to provide solutions.

The Cable remains on the backfoot around 1.2180 region, with the bias leaning to the downside amid ongoing Brexit crisis.