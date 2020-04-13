UK’s Raab suggests UK lockdown could last at least another month – The Guardian

The Guardian came out with the news suggesting another one month in the UK’s lockdown as the report said that the PM’s deputy Dominic Raab backs chief scientific adviser, saying the public must stay in until peak has passed.
Key quotes
As the country entered its fourth week of rules compelling the public to stay at home except for essential work, shopping or exercise, Sir Patrick Vallance said he expected the number of deaths from coronavirus to continue rising this week before hitting a plateau that could last for up to three weeks.
Raab, who is deputizing for the prime minister while he recovers at Chequers from the COVID-19 infection that led to him spending a week in the hospital, said he spoke to Johnson on Saturday.
The foreign secretary said a formal decision on how to ease the lockdown would be taken later this week after ministers received evidence from the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage).
On Monday the Department of Health and Social Care said 11,329 hospital patients in the UK had now died from coronavirus, up 717 from the previous day’s total. The total number of coronavirus deaths is higher because the daily figure does not include deaths in care homes or private homes; the Office for National Statistics will release non-hospital deaths on Tuesday.
FX implications
Following the news, GBP/USD rose 10 pips to 1.2510 amid hopes that the measures could help combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).
