British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday that he was focused on boosting longer-term growth, not on short-term market moves, when challenged over the sharp fall in sterling and bond prices following his first fiscal statement, reported Reuters.
On Friday, Kwarteng scrapped the country's top rate of income tax and cancelled a planned rise in corporate taxes - all on top of a hugely expensive plan to subsidise energy bills for households and businesses.
“As chancellor of the exchequer, I don't comment on market movements. What I am focused on is growing the economy and making sure that Britain is an attractive place to invest,” he told the BBC, defending the fiscal expansion despite the risks it fuels inflation further, added Reuters.
Key quotes
Kwarteng said it was the responsibility of the Bank of England, and its governor Andrew Bailey, to deal with inflation.
“They're tasked to deal with inflation... they don't work in isolation, and that's why I said that I will see the governor twice a week. And we share ideas, but of course, he's completely independent,” Kwarteng said.
Asked if he was worried about the level of inflation, Kwarteng said “I'm confident that the Bank is dealing with that, but also what perplexed me was the fact that you don't deal with people's rising cost of living by taking more of their money in tax.”
On different news, Reuters also reported that Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour Party, on Sunday pledged to reverse the abolition of the top rate of income tax, saying tax cuts for the wealthy wouldn't create economic growth as he made a pitch for power at his party's annual conference.
Market reaction
The news seems to have a little acceptance among the GBP/USD buyers as the quote remains pressured at the lowest levels since 1985, after refreshing the multi-year bottom on Friday.
Also read: GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Oversold but is selling overdone
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes downside to near 0.6500 focus shifts to US Durable Goods data
The AUD/USD pair has opened around previous week’s low at 0.6511 and is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as risk-off prospects have soared after the warning from Russian leader ladiir Putin. A decline in US Durable Goods Forecast projections could impact the DXY.
EUR/USD: No rest for the wicked Premium
The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 0.9706 on Friday, its lowest since October 2002, to end the week with sharp losses at around 0.9720. Financial markets were on hold throughout the first half of the week, ahead of first-tier events.
Gold plunges to new two-year-lows below $1640
Gold price tanked to new two-and-half years low at $1638.90. Global S&P PMIs revealed in the EU, UK, and the US sparked investors’ recession fears, increasing appetite for the safe-haven US dollar.
Ethereum: Assessing the possibility of a post-Merge rally
Ethereum price trades at $1,323 on Sunday, several days after sliding to $1,200. It was a surprise that the largest smart contracts token would give up most of its gains during and after the much-publicized Merge.
Economic conditions, market performance worsen after Fed rate hike
Precious metals markets are trying to tough this week despite another large rate hike by the Fed. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three quarters as expected. Powell vowed to bring inflation down and restore price stability.