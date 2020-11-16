UK's Hancock: Our red lines for Brexit have not changed

“We are preparing for any outcome, with a preference for a Brexit deal,” the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a daily news briefing on Monday.
“Our red lines for Brexit have not changed.”
“If Johnson needs to speak to European counterparts, can do so via Zoom.”
“David Frost is the best point person for negotiations.”
Meanwhile, the UK PM Boris Johnson said: “I'm in good health and have no symptoms, but will self-isolate for two weeks.”
GBP/USD retraces gains from daily highs of 1.3234, now trading at 1.3211, still up 0.19% on the day.
