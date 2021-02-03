UK’s Hancock: Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations

The UK must put a stop to any mutations of the coronavirus that have been detected in recent days and actions already taken to step up testing and contract tracing will help, the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a daily news briefing on Wednesday.

“Oxford data categorically supports govt strategy.”

“Research which shows some protection from Pfizer jab to south African variant is good news.”

“In a national lockdown, we will be able to tackle mutations to the Kent variant.”

“On border restrictions, working on proposals for quarantine hotels. “

“Always looking to strengthen borders.”