GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears challenge critical 21-DMA support

- GBP/USD sellers look for entry below critical 21-DMA.
- Tuesday’s Doji suggests the bears could be losing conviction.
- Focus shifts to UK and US economic data.
GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.3650 heading into the London open. The downside appears cushioned for Cable, thanks to the upbeat market mood and a broadly weaker US dollar.
Markets look forward to the UK Final Services PMI, US ADP jobs and ISM Services PMI data for fresh trading impetus. Also, in focus remains the developments around the Brexit issues and US stimulus talks.
Looking from a technical perspective, the bulls have managed to defend the critical 21-daily moving average (DMA), now at 1.3648, so far this Wednesday. The price breached the latter on Tuesday but recaptured it towards the closing.
Meanwhile, the Doji candlesticks formed on the daily chart a day before could be hinting towards sellers’ exhaustion, especially after a three-day bearish run.
Therefore, the GBP buyers remain hopeful so long as the price holds above the 21-DMA. The major could likely retest Tuesday’s high at 1.3710.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat above the midline, near 52.10, which could offer some support to the bulls.
However, a daily closing below the 21-DMA could trigger a sharp sell-off towards the upward-sloping 50-DMA support at 1.3535. Note that the price hasn’t given a daily closing below the 21-DMA since January 11.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3652
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3649
|Daily SMA50
|1.353
|Daily SMA100
|1.3274
|Daily SMA200
|1.2988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3611
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3649
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3512
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
