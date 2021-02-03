GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears challenge critical 21-DMA support

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD sellers look for entry below critical 21-DMA.
  • Tuesday’s Doji suggests the bears could be losing conviction.
  • Focus shifts to UK and US economic data.

GBP/USD is on the back foot around 1.3650 heading into the London open. The downside appears cushioned for Cable, thanks to the upbeat market mood and a broadly weaker US dollar.

Markets look forward to the UK Final Services PMI, US ADP jobs and ISM Services PMI data for fresh trading impetus. Also, in focus remains the developments around the Brexit issues and US stimulus talks.

Looking from a technical perspective, the bulls have managed to defend the critical 21-daily moving average (DMA), now at 1.3648, so far this Wednesday. The price breached the latter on Tuesday but recaptured it towards the closing.

Meanwhile, the Doji candlesticks formed on the daily chart a day before could be hinting towards sellers’ exhaustion, especially after a three-day bearish run.

Therefore, the GBP buyers remain hopeful so long as the price holds above the 21-DMA. The major could likely retest Tuesday’s high at 1.3710.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat above the midline, near 52.10, which could offer some support to the bulls.

However, a daily closing below the 21-DMA could trigger a sharp sell-off towards the upward-sloping 50-DMA support at 1.3535. Note that the price hasn’t given a daily closing below the 21-DMA since January 11.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3652
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3649
Daily SMA50 1.353
Daily SMA100 1.3274
Daily SMA200 1.2988
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.371
Previous Daily Low 1.3611
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3649
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3672
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3611
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3562
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3512
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.371
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.376
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

