UK’s Hammond accuses PM Johnson of ruining any chance of a deal with the EU – The Sun

Early Wednesday morning in Asia, The Sun came out with a news report quoting a leaked letter from the UK’s former Chancellor Phillip Hammond to No10.
The news report said that the former Chancellor has written to the new PM to say his red lines for Brussels to scrap the Irish backstop “set the bar so high that there is no realistic probability of a deal being done”.
It was additionally noted that the same letter is signed by 20 other senior Tory MPs, including seven ex-Cabinet ministers.
FX implications
With a slew of the UK’s key political figures going against the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson for his Brexit pledge, chances of a soft exit increases and can offer short-term relief to the British Pound (GBP). However, no immediate strong reaction to the news could be witnessed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near 1.1161, its weekly low
The dollar recovered some poise this Tuesday, on relief news related to the trade relationship between the US and China. The positive tone of equities will likely extend into Asian markets.
GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.
USD/JPY: Sentiment in full control of yen
News that US tariffs on China will be delayed sent investors away from the yen. US Treasury yields bounced from fresh multi-year lows, still depressed.USD/JPY recovery could continue in the short-term.
Gold drops from six-year highs on turn-around Tuesday
Gold prices on turn-around Tuesday flipped over from six-year highs following news that the US was delaying tariffs on China with hopes of further talks to take place in September.
Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news
The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.