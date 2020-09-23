UK's Gove: EU still has not come to grips with us as a sovereign equal

"Unless we work together, there will be a disruption at the end of the Brexit transition period," British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove told House of Commons on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We are absolutely committed to a Canada-style trade deal with the EU."

"The EU still has not come to grips with us as a sovereign equal."

"We are confident we can overcome these difficulties."

"We are confident we can secure a deal."

"The Internal Market Bill is to make sure Northern Ireland businesses have a guarantee."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.04% on the day at 1.2736.