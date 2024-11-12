UK Unemployment Rate rises to 4.3% in quarter to September vs. 4.1% expected

- The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.3% in three months to September.
- The Claimant Count Change for Britain arrived at 26.7K in September.
- GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2800 after mixed UK employment data.
The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.3% in the three months to September, following 4.0% in August, the data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday. The market had expected a 4.1% reading in the reported period.
Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits climbed by 26.7K in October, compared with a revised gain of 10.1K in September, missing the expected 30.5K print.
The Employment Change data for September came in at 219K versus August’s 373K.
Meanwhile, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK increased 4.8% 3M YoY in September versus a 4.9% raise in August. The market forecast was for a 4.7% growth.
Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings, including Bonus, rose 4.8% in the same period after accelerating by 3.9% in the quarter through August. The data beat the estimated 3.9% growth.
Commenting on the UK employment report, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall MP said, “ 2.8 million people – a near record number are locked out of work due to poor health. This is bad for people, bad for businesses and it’s holding our economy back. That’s why our Get Britain Working plan will bring forward the biggest reforms to employment support in a generation, backed by an additional £240m of investment.”
“And while it’s encouraging to see real pay growth this month, more needs to be done to improve living standards too. So, from April next year over three million of the lowest paid workers will benefit from our increase to the National Living Wage, delivering a £1,400 a year pay rise for a full-time worker,” Kendall added.
GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report
GBP/USD inches further south in reaction to the mixed UK employment data. The pair is trading 0.42% lower on the day at 1.2814, as of writing.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.21%
|0.40%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|0.28%
|0.09%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.21%
|0.20%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|-0.40%
|-0.20%
|-0.30%
|-0.22%
|-0.12%
|-0.33%
|-0.27%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|0.11%
|0.30%
|0.10%
|0.20%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|CAD
|-0.18%
|0.03%
|0.22%
|-0.10%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|-0.28%
|-0.07%
|0.12%
|-0.20%
|-0.10%
|-0.18%
|-0.15%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|0.12%
|0.33%
|-0.01%
|0.09%
|0.18%
|0.04%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|0.07%
|0.27%
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600 on unabated US Dollar demand
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0600, extending its decline for a third consecutive day early Tuesday. The pair remains undermined by tariffs threat likely under US President-elect Donald Trump and on increased bets for ECB rate cuts. Germany's ZEW survey and Fedsepak are awaited.
GBP/USD falls further to test 1.2800 after UK employment data
GBP/USD intensifies its downside momentum, attacking 1.2800 after the UK labor data showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate jumped to 4.3% in quarter to September versus a 4.1% print expected. The losses could be capped by hot wage inflation. Focus shifts to Fedspeak amid sustained US Dollar strength.
Gold price slides below $2,600 for the first time since September 20 on stronger USD
Gold price continues losing ground through the first half of the European session on Tuesday and slips below the $2,600 mark for the first time since September 20. Investors continue to pile into the so-called Trump trade, which lifts the US Dollar to over a four-month peak.
BNB Price Forecast: Bullish technical pattern validated, eyes all-time high
Binance Coin trades slightly down on Tuesday after breaking above an ascending triangle formation on the weekly chart, following a 12.5% rally last week. The technical outlook suggests a bullish breakout pattern and continuation of the rally, with a target set for a new all-time high of $825.
Five fundamentals: Fallout from the US election, inflation, and a timely speech from Powell stand out Premium
What a week – the US election lived up to their hype, at least when it comes to market volatility. There is no time to rest, with politics, geopolitics, and economic data promising more volatility ahead.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.