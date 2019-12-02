UK Survation Poll conducted 26-30 Nov: Conservative: 42% (+2) - Labour: 33% (+3)

A UK Survation poll conducted 26-30 November has the Conservatives in the lead at 42% (+2) vs Labour at 33% (+3).

Lib Dems: 11% (-4).

Brexit Party: 3% (-2).

Green: 4% (+1).

FX implications

We have already seen conflicting polls from reports in the weekend news. The Observer that gives the Tories a 15-point lead over Labour with less than a fortnight until polling day, stating that the gap has narrowed by four points since a week ago. A Savanta ComRes survey for The Sunday Telegraph put the Conservatives on 43 per cent, as a two-point rise since early last week. GBP is likely to remain elevated, however, on a Tory victory and Brexit deal consensus.